Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 459.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 40,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

