SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,030.50 ($13.47).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 0.6 %

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 785.40 ($10.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,101 ($14.40). The company has a market cap of £9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -490.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 766.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 791.17.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.