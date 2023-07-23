Sensata Technologies (ST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $0.88-0.98 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

