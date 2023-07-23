Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $62.86 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 38877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.