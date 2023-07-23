ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $52.94. ServisFirst Bancshares shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 118,512 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

