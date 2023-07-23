SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $149,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $291,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $22.56 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

