SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DECK opened at $537.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.82 and a 200 day moving average of $460.58. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $272.52 and a 52-week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.79.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

