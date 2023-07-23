Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $152.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

