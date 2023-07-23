Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY23 guidance at $7.95-$8.65 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHW opened at $268.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

