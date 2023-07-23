Short Interest in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Rises By 6.2%

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Duluth by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.40 million, a P/E ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.22. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

