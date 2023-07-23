Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 9.7%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

