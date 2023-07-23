Short Interest in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Rises By 5.7%

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 223,327 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 56,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 31,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 68.55% and a negative net margin of 5,137.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

