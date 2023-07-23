Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 5,450 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

