Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.