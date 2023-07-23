Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $286.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $289.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

