Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.