Signaturefd LLC Sells 39 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $288.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

