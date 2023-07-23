SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

SILV stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $867.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,846,000 after buying an additional 1,850,115 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 185,720 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

