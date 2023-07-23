Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.82. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.