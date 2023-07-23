SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,459.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 348.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12,168.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

