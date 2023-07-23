Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Down 1.5 %

SNAP stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,269,446 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,464,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,693,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 434,853 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.