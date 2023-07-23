SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 156,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

