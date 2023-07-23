Societe Generale Upgrades K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

