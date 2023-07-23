Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $6.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAH. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

