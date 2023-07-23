South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041 over the last 90 days. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

