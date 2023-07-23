Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $485.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

