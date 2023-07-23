Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $855.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.