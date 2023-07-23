SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

