Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 368,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,817,000,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.
SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.
NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.
