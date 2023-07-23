Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

