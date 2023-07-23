Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.03. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.