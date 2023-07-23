SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $181.39 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.