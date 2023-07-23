Stack Financial Management Inc Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,134 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 4.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

