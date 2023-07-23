Starbucks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 59,284 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 48,483 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.82 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

