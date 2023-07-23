State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Generac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.