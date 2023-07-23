State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Comerica by 56.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 48.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Comerica Stock Down 4.1 %

CMA stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

