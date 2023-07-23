Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE:SF opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

