Stifel Nicolaus Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

ADI stock opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.47. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

