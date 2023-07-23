StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 1.9 %

Eastern stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $115.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eastern in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

