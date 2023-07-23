StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
