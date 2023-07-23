Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,122 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

