Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,802 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,009,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,385,000 after buying an additional 667,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $72.00 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

