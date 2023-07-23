Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 622 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

