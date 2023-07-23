Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $887.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $899.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $838.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

