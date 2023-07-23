Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $397.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.50. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.