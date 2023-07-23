Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

