Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 296 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after acquiring an additional 660,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $143.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

