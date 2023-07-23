Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 662 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

