Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,265,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,577,000 after buying an additional 582,470 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,225.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

