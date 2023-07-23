Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.