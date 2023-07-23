Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after purchasing an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,484,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,947 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,726,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,493,000 after buying an additional 183,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.6 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $144.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

